Satpreet Singh, a business entrepreneur and organizational leader, has released the title and cover for his new book!

Rupinder Kaur, Kavanjot Kaur, Satpreet Singh Starting a Business in the United States: Navigate the Land of Opportunity

"Starting a Business in the United States of America: Navigate the Land of Opportunity" book by Satpreet Singh is set to be released on August 08, 2023.

A land of opportunity means a place of success where success is possible with dedication, determination, and hard work.” — Satpreet Singh