Mississippi Match 5 Moves to Daily Drawings

Daily drawings start September 10

JACKSON, MISS. – It’s easy to play. The jackpots are big, the odds are great, and beginning Sept. 10, Mississippi Match 5 becomes a daily game, joining the Cash 3, Cash 4 and Cash Pop evening drawings.

“The popularity of Match 5 has skyrocketed since the record $905,000 jackpot was hit in February,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Mississippi Match 5’s great odds and ease of play consistently make it a player favorite. We’re simply responding to what players want – more Mississippi Match 5.”

Players who like using the multi-draw option with up to 24 draws currently available will note a decrease of one advance multi-draw every drawing beginning with the drawing on July 18 when only 23 multi-draws will be available. Players can access the complete draw-down schedule at www.mslotteryhome.com/match5. Beginning Sept. 10, players will be able to purchase up to 21 multi-draw advance drawings, including the current drawing.

There will be no other changes in the way the game plays. Players choose five numbers from a field of 35 or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can select the Multiplier feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. Prizes may be won by matching as few as two numbers or all the numbers drawn, and prizes range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Players can find drawing results just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396 or by visiting the MLC website at www.mslotteryhome.com. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

###