Issues of Turkmen-Emirates cooperation have been discussed

13/07/2023

Today, on 13th of July, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

In the course of the meeting, the topical agenda of bilateral cooperation on wide spectrum of issues as well as further expansion prospects of Turkmen-Emirates partnership have been discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the outcome of the recent visit of M.Byashimova to the UAE, during which a number of meetings and events were held in the foreign policy department of the country and in the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The Turkmen side asked to convey to the leadership and representatives of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy the invitation to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time.