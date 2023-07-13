Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,617 in the last 365 days.

Issues of Turkmen-Emirates cooperation have been discussed

Issues of Turkmen-Emirates cooperation have been discussed

13/07/2023

500

Today, on 13th of July, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

In the course of the meeting, the topical agenda of bilateral cooperation on wide spectrum of issues as well as further expansion prospects of Turkmen-Emirates partnership have been discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the outcome of the recent visit of M.Byashimova to the UAE, during which a number of meetings and events were held in the foreign policy department of the country and in the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The Turkmen side asked to convey to the leadership and representatives of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy the invitation to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time.

You just read:

Issues of Turkmen-Emirates cooperation have been discussed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more