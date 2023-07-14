Goodguys Names the PPG Street Machine of the Year
The Goodguys PPG Street Machine of the Year title went to Danny Shaffer’s 1967 Mustang built by Ironworks Speed & Kustom
During their 25th Summit Racing Nationals, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned their 2023 PPG Street Machine of the Year, an amazing 1967 MustangFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During their 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowned their 2023 PPG Street Machine of the Year, an amazing 1967 Mustang that pushes the envelope of modern performance combined with refined styling.
Built by Ironworks Speed & Kustom of Bakersfield, California, Danny Shaffer’s Mustang retains its Mustang heritage and vintage pony car flavor, but its body, interior and underpinnings have all been extensively reworked with modern flare and performance. Ironworks incorporated computer aided design technology, 3D printing and CNC machining throughout the build.
The Mustang body features widened fender flares, quarter panel scoops, custom fastback roof vents and 3D-printed rocker panel moldings. The rear bumper has been narrowed for a flush fit, the pot metal taillight housings replaced with machined examples, and there’s a custom billet lower valence framing the exhaust tips and finishing off the rear.
Under the hood is a supercharged 5.4L V8 driveline from a late model Ford GT500 Mustang and the interior follows suit with cutting edge styling and function with even more CAD designed one-off components including the door pulls, center console pieces and the dash that is filled with advanced digital gauges. All the design elements, details, and processes come together in a way that honors the Mustang legacy, while still giving it a unique modern twist.
Goodguys will be crowning eight more vehicles to complete their Top 12 program through the 2023 season which includes Muscle Car, Street Rod, Truck of the Year, and other top categories for classic vehicles. Congratulations to Danny Schaffer, and the team at Ironworks Speed & Kustom for being named the Goodguys Street Machine.
Street Machine of the Year Photos: Assets
Street Machine Feature: FuelCurve
