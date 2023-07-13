'Make in Việt Nam Digital Technology Product' Awards 2023 launched

VIETNAM, July 13 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a press conference to announce and launch the "Make in Việt Nam Digital Technology Product" Awards 2023 in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

This is a prestigious award in the field of information technology and communication (ICT), which is reviewed and awarded annually by MIC to Vietnamese organisations and enterprises with excellent digital technology products, which are researched, designed, created and manufactured in Việt Nam to solve Vietnamese problems and go international.

This is also one of the important activities to concretise the Prime Minister's Directive 01 dated January 14, 2020 on promoting the development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications and Standing Vice Chairman of the Award Organising Committee Nguyễn Huy Dũng emphasised that this was a national product award with a large scale, in which organisations, businesses and individuals could all participate.

The award brought together excellent products and solutions that had won prizes from domestic ICT associations, said Dũng.

The ministry has determined a number of major perspectives and orientations for this year, such as 2023 being the year of national digital data, the year of creating practical results that are widely and universally used, and the year that Việt Nam's digital technology industry and digital technology products go abroad and conquer the world.

“Digital transformation is the revolution of the whole people. Only when the entire population uses digital platforms and digital applications to serve their daily work, then digital transformation can be considered successful," emphasised the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister also said that over the years, Vietnamese digital technology enterprises had developed many digital platforms and digital service applications.

In order to bring products to users, this year's awards will honour excellent digital technology products, bring the pride of Vietnamese wisdom, which have a great impact and influence in bringing the activities of the government, people and businesses to the digital environment.

Especially, this year is the year that MIC accompanies digital technology enterprises to go abroad.

Therefore, this year's award adds a category to honour businesses with excellent digital products, services and solutions that have been successful in foreign markets, and at the same time, encouraging Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to aspire to go to the world.

The ministry will award Gold, Silver, Bronze and Top 10 awards for the best digital technology products.

It is committed to accompanying digital technology businesses, especially award-winning ones, to bring these digital products to a wider market and go further.

Make in Việt Nam products had really come to life, bringing practical meaning in the digital transformation and being applied to the digital economy and digital society in our country, said Hoàng Quang Phòng, VCCI vice chairman.

During the contact process, international friends highly appreciated Make in Việt Nam products. Over 30 per cent of Make in Việt Nam products recognised since 2020 had really come into life with a high spread, he said.

This is the fourth year the awards have been held. They aim to honour excellent digital technology products that have a great impact in bringing people and businesses' activities to the digital environment, contributing to promoting the digital government, digital economy and digital society in Việt Nam.

At the same time, it honours Vietnamese digital technology products, services and solutions that conquer the world, contribute to the development of mankind and prosper Việt Nam.

According to the plan, the time to receive registrations and applications for the award will last from July 12 to the end of October 12 this year.

During the period from July 12 to August 11, businesses can make preliminary registration and receive guidance from the Award Standing Body to prepare documents in accordance with regulations.

Enterprises will submit their documents online through the portal at giathuong.makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn. — VNS