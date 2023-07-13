Vietnamese lychees sold at Thai supermarket

VIETNAM, July 13 - BANGKOK — Lục Ngạn lychees from the northern province of Bắc Giang were officially put up for sale at Tops Food Hall supermarket at CentralWorld Trade Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Early this week, a batch of three tonnes of Lục Ngạn lychees were exported by Central to Thailand. The lychee has a traceability stamp, GlobalGAP certification, geographical indication and other labels ensuring quality and authenticity.

They are now sold at 259 baht per box, or VNĐ173,000 (US$7.50) per kg.

Olivier Langlet, Group CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, shared: “Vietnamese lychees are recognised as the best on the market, and we are proud to introduce Vietnamese lychee products to the world. By doing so, we hope to increase the promotion of lychees in Thailand and gradually establish a reliable market for lychee consumption in this country”.

On May 16, Central Retail Vietnam and the Bắc Giang Provincial People’s Committee signed a cooperation agreement on lychee consumption this year, towards consuming about 300 tonnes.

Lục Ngan lychees were exported to Thailand for the first time on June 30, 2017. The fruit has since become popular in the country.

Lychees are grown in many localities in Việt Nam, mostly in the North, with Bắc Giang known as the country's lychee growing hub.

The province harvested 199,500 tonnes of lychee in 2022 and earned nearly VNĐ6.8 trillion ($287 million) from sales and support services, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Bac Giang lychee has affirmed its brand and value in many countries and territories around the world with 75,900 tonnes shipped abroad, making up 38 per cent of the accumulative sales. — VNS