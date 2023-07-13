ICC Approves New Highway-Rail Safety Project In Marissa

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, July 13 - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved a project to improve highway-rail safety near a railroad crossing in St. Clair County. Stipulated Agreement 2278 requires new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the W. Lyons St. crossing (AAR/DOT #296123E, railroad milepost IC-36.98) in the Village of Marissa, Illinois.





"Updating Illinois' existing infrastructure around railroad tracks makes it easier for passengers, pedestrians, and motorists alike to get to where they need to be. Projects like the one in St. Clair County are an important investment that help keep our communities safe," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





The total estimated costs for the signal design and installation are $439,695. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $417,710. Illinois Central Railroad will be responsible for the remaining five percent of the project's costs in addition to the maintenance of the signals and circuitry. The total estimated cost of the highway approach rehabilitation is $174,076, 100 percent of which will be covered by the GCPF.





All work is to be completed within 18 months from the order date.





The Agreed Order can be found within Docket No. T23-0074 by clicking here





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)





In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here





ABOUT THE ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION (ICC)





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices and bureaus, click here . If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here . For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.



