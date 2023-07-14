SONY PICTURES CLASSICS TO RELEASE ‘THE MIRACLE CLUB’ RELEASES IN THEATERS TODAY

The Miracle Club

STARRING LAURA LINNEY, MAGGIE SMITH, AND KATHY BATES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sony Pictures Classics THE MIRACLE CLUB will release in theaters today. Directed by Emmy Award® nominee Thaddeus O’Sullivan and starring Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney, Academy Award® winners Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates, and Agnes O’Casey, the film was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics earlier this year and had its World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Set in 1967, THE MIRACLE CLUB is a heartwarming film that follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O'Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year. When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it. However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her Mother's funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother. The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship.

THE MIRACLE CLUB reunites its leading actresses and Sony Pictures Classics, with all three having starred in previous films released by the distributor, including Linney in JINDABYNE (2006) and DRIVING LESSONS (2006), Smith in the titular role of THE LADY IN THE VAN (2015), and Bates in LOVE LIZA (2002) and MIDNIGHT IN PARIS (2011).

Produced by Chris Curling, Joshua Maurer, and Larry Bass, the film was shot in Dublin, Ireland throughout 2022. Embankment Films arranged production financing with Curling’s Zephyr Films through Ireland’s BCP, Ingenious Media, Screen Ireland, Hianlo and the BFI’s Global Screen Fund. Sony Pictures Classics and Embankment Films previously collaborated on Florian Zeller’s THE SON, THE FATHER and his forthcoming film THE WIFE.

For additional information and images, visit: https://www.sonyclassics.com/film/themiracleclub/

