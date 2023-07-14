Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance Technologies Inc., Honoree Tech Trailblazer AdExchanger Women in Media and AdTech
Pioneering Innovation: Elizabeth Johnson Sets the Standard in Ad-Tech and Media with Technology Leadership and Innovation for Advertisers
"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Tech Trailblazer by AdExchanger Women in Media and AdTech Awards," said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance Technologies Inc.”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathformance Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in the ad tech industry, announces that its CEO, Elizabeth Johnson, has been recognized as a Tech Trailblazer at the prestigious AdExchanger Women in Media and AdTech Awards 2023. This esteemed accolade celebrates the outstanding achievements of tech-focused women who are revolutionizing the ad tech and media landscape.
The Tech Trailblazer category shines a spotlight on exceptional women like Elizabeth who are reshaping the industry with their unparalleled vision and unwavering commitment to AdTech and Media. These remarkable individuals are paving the way for groundbreaking advancements.
Elizabeth Johnson's selection as a Tech Trailblazer is a testament to her remarkable contributions to the ad tech and media landscape. Under her leadership, Pathformance Technologies Inc. has soared to new heights, establishing itself as an industry trailblazer with cutting-edge solutions that drive transformative outcomes for their clients and advertisers.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Tech Trailblazer by AdExchanger Women in Media and AdTech Awards," said Elizabeth Johnson, CEO of Pathformance Technologies Inc. "This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective efforts of our remarkable team at Pathformance. Together, we are building a fast-growing company, and it is exciting to be acknowledged alongside other trailblazing women in the industry who continuously push boundaries and redefine what is possible in ad tech and media."
Pathformance Technologies Inc. congratulates Elizabeth Johnson on this remarkable achievement and applauds AdExchanger Women in Media and AdTech Awards for their commitment to honoring and empowering women in the technology-driven sectors of media and advertising.
About Pathformance Technologies Inc.:
Pathformance Technologies Inc. is a leading AdTech marketing technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the advertising landscape through cutting-edge solutions. Pathformance leverages advanced technologies and data-driven strategies to deliver exceptional results for its clients. The company's mission is to empower brands and media partners to navigate the complex digital advertising industry. Services include integrated marketing plans, in-campaign optimizations, and measurement for understanding media impact. For more information, please visit https://pathformance.com
