Allen University names Dr. W. Franklin Evans as Director of Boeing Institute on Civility & Vice President of Innovation

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University is pleased to announce that Dr. W. Franklin Evans has accepted the position of Director of the Boeing Institute on Civility and Vice President of Innovation. In these roles, Dr. Evans will oversee all components of The Boeing Institute on Civility, to include the Waverly Wall Museum, the Dominion Energy Palmetto African American Hall of Fame and other projects housed at the institute.

Dr. Evans is a seasoned educational leader, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience having served as Chief Academic Officer of three institutions, as well as President of three schools. Throughout his career, Dr. Evans accomplished major milestones in higher education to include becoming the first African American President of a University with a history that spanned 185+ years, substantial increase in fundraising and donor support at several institutions, and the establishment of multiple campus initiatives/facilities. With over 25 years of higher education experience, this Augusta, Georgia, native earned a doctoral degree in higher education administration along with degrees in journalism, middle childhood education, curriculum and instruction, and administration and supervision from Georgia State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in entomology from the University of Georgia in 1984.

Dr. Evans is active in numerous organizations to include lifetime memberships in the NAACP, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the University of Georgia National Alumni Association, the Georgia State University National Alumni Association, South Carolina State University Alumni Association, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. He is also a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and Toastmasters International. Additionally, he has served on the boards of the United Negro College Fund, Sickle Cell Association, Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis Club International, and the AIDS Action Coalition. He is an ordained elder, and he currently serves as the Pastor of Victory Temple COGIC located in Denmark, SC.

“We are happy to have Dr. Evans here at Allen University, and truly see him as an asset to the Boeing Institute of Civility as well as the leadership team. We believe he will continue to further the vision of the University and will enhance the experience of the Institute for all.”-Dr. Ernest McNealey, President.

For more information, contact the Office of Institutional Advancement, at (803) 376-5717 or tcarpenter@alleuniversity.edu.