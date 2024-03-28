Allen University Advances to 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament

The Allen University Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Team with their coach Dr. Fayaz Kabani

As a coach, I couldn't be happier for our players.(...) Their sacrifices have paid off. This is an outstanding group to represent Allen once again at the National Championship Tournament in L.A.” — Dr. Fayaz Kabani

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey to the 35th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament is underway for the team of scholars from Allen University. HCASC, America's premier academic competition among HBCUs, annually brings together more than 325 HBCU students, coaches, presidents, and institutional representatives for a tournament that uniquely combines educational and personal development experiences beyond the classroom.

After advancing in the HCASC National Qualifying Tournament in February, Allen University is one of 32 teams that will compete in April on the corporate campus of American Honda in Torrance, Calif., for the HCASC National Championship title and a portion of the more than $500,000 in institutional grants provided by Honda. Tune in to the livestream April 11th –12th at www.hcasc.com.

This is the 10th year Allen University has participated in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. Chance A. Carter, a Senior majoring in Business Administration from Hampton, GA, Malachi O. Whitmore a Freshman majoring in Math & Computer Science from Blythewood, SC, German Soto Martinez a Junior majoring in Business Management from Spain and Alexander Marchand Leonard a Senior majoring in Social Science from Great Barrington, MA will represent Allen University. Dr. Fayaz Kabani will coach the team.

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program that celebrates HBCU academic excellence and showcases the best and brightest minds from HBCUs across the country. The 32 teams, comprised of four students from participating schools, will go head-to-head in a battle of scholastic skill, quickly answering questions on a range of topics including history, science, math, pop culture, and more.

“The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has provided a national stage for generations of talented HBCU students to display their impressive academic capabilities and the rich culture of HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Honda is proud of our longstanding commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders by providing HBCU students with the tools and experiences they need to live their dreams.”

HCASC challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge, with the opportunity to gain lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship. Participating students also can build camaraderie with students from other HBCUs and gain networking and mentorship opportunities with HCASC alumni, volunteers, and Honda associates. Additionally, Honda offers development seminars to help prepare students for success after graduation.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For 35 years, Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students through initiatives including the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 250,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

