Allen University and The Boeing Company present Symposium about Civility and Social Justice: Bridging Past and Present

Della Britton, President & CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum Tommy Preston Jr.,Vice President of Ethics at The Boeing Company

An opportunity to have a historical conversation on civility and social justice featuring Della Britton and Dr. Russ Wigginton

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boeing Institute on Civility at Allen University in partnership with Boeing will present Civility and Social Justice: Bridging Past and Present at The Boeing Institute on Civility, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in the Boeing Studio of the Waverly-Clyburn Building at the corner of Hampton and Pine Streets on the campus of Allen University. This event is by invitation only but will be live-streamed beginning at 11:00 AM on WACHFOX 57.

This event will provide an opportunity to have a historical conversation on civility and social justice. Scheduled presenters for the symposium are Dr. Russell Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum, and Della Britton, President, and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. Mr. Tommy Preston, Jr., Global Vice President of Ethics at the Boeing Company, will serve as moderator. Following introductory remarks and comments, the event will begin promptly at 11:00 AM.

Della Britton has served as President & CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) since 2004, overseeing its significant growth and impact on education. Under her leadership, JRF's scholarship program has been widely praised, earning recognition as one of the best in its field by the New York Times. Prior to her tenure at JRF, Britton held roles in the entertainment industry, including as assistant general attorney at ABC, Inc., president of Hillside Broadcasting, LLC, and president of AJM Records, LLC. Her accomplishments in these roles include managing major market television and radio stations and achieving significant returns on investment. Britton has also been active in community service, serving on the boards of various non-profit organizations and participating in initiatives focused on race relations. A graduate of Princeton University and Columbia Law School, Britton has received numerous honors for her leadership and contributions to society, including recognition from notable figures such as Condoleezza Rice and David H. Petraeus.

Dr. Russ Wigginton assumed the presidency of the National Civil Rights Museum in August 2021, leveraging extensive experience in education, fundraising, operations, and community engagement. Prior to this, he held roles such as Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer at SCORE and Vice President for Student Life at Rhodes College. Over the years, Wigginton played pivotal roles in institutional strategy, engagement, and leadership across various organizations, including Rhodes College, where he also taught history. He is an accomplished author and has served on numerous civic boards. Wigginton holds a BA in History from Rhodes College and a PhD in History from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The moderator, Tommy Preston, Jr. is the Vice President of Ethics at The Boeing Company, overseeing a global team dedicated to reinforcing Boeing's commitment to compliance and ethical conduct. He ensures the effectiveness of employee reporting systems and anti-retaliation policies, fosters a culture of open communication, and identifies and addresses risk areas across Boeing's operations. Previously, Preston held roles in government operations and national strategy, where he safeguarded Boeing's interests and collaborated on regulatory and policy issues. He also co-chaired Boeing's Racial Equity Task Force, advocating for diversity and inclusion within the company. Prior to joining Boeing, Preston worked in private practice, advising on economic development, compliance, and regulatory matters. He holds a degree in political science and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina, where he was actively involved in student leadership and alumni engagement. Preston remains connected to his community through various board positions.

The symposium is being livestreamed from the Boeing Studio, and its seating has limited capacity. However, there may be additional limited seating available. If you wish to attend, please contact Dr. W. Franklin Evans no later than Monday, March 25th at boeinginstitute@allenuniversity.edu or call at (803) 376-5815.