Allen University Welcomes Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. as Commencement Speaker for 2024 Graduation Ceremony

Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., the Speaker at the Allen University Commencement

Allen University's Commencement date is May 11, 2024

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University is honored to announce that Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr. will deliver the commencement address at the university's 2024 graduation ceremony. The ceremony will take place on May 11, 2024, at the John Hurst Adams Gymnatorium of Allen University.

Bishop Green brings a wealth of experience and leadership to this distinguished role. Elected and consecrated as the 125th Bishop in the line of succession of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church at the 47th Quadrennial Session of the AME Church General Conference in 2004, Bishop Green has served with distinction throughout his career. Currently serving as the Presiding Prelate of the 7th Episcopal District - the state of South Carolina - since 2016, Bishop Green has demonstrated unwavering dedication to his faith and community.

Throughout his tenure, Bishop Green has held various significant positions within the AME Church, including leading the 12th District in Arkansas and Oklahoma from 2008 to 2016 and heading the 15th Episcopal District in Angola, Namibia, and South Africa from 2004 to 2008. His leadership has left a lasting impact, marked by a commitment to spiritual growth and educational advancement.

Bishop Green's journey to becoming a bishop is rooted in a lifelong calling to serve as a minister of the gospel. Prior to his consecration, he served as the pastor of St. Mark AME Church in Orlando, FL, where his leadership led to significant community outreach and the establishment of essential facilities, including a daycare center and family life center.

His dedication to education is evident in his roles as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Shorter College in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina. Under his guidance, Allen University has experienced a renaissance, marked by academic expansion, infrastructural improvements, and a renewed commitment to student success.

Bishop Green is a distinguished scholar, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from the University of South Florida, Tampa, a Master of Divinity from Turner Theological Seminary, Atlanta, and a Doctor of Ministry from Columbia Theological Seminary, Atlanta. Beyond his religious affiliations, Bishop Green is actively involved in various organizations, including the Masons, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Epsilon Nu Delta Mortuary Fraternity, and the NAACP.

Allen University is honored to welcome Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr. as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2024. His inspiring message and dedication to faith, education, and community service will undoubtedly resonate with graduates as they embark on their future endeavors.

About Allen University:

Allen University, located in the heart of Columbia, South Carolina, is a private, historically black university committed to providing transformative educational experiences that empower students to lead purposeful lives. With a rich heritage rooted in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Allen University offers a vibrant academic community where students can excel academically, spiritually, and socially.