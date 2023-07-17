Signature Systems Partners with Card Market for Custom Gift/Member/Loyalty Card Printing and Fulfillment
Technical Solution Partnership Enhances Value Through Versatility and Flexibility
We are excited about our partnership with Signature Systems and we are impressed with the technology they have developed through their PDQ POS point of sale system.”WARMINSTER, PA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce a value-added partnership with Card Market, the industry leader in custom gift/member/loyalty card printing and fulfillment.
"This unique partnership", said John White, EVP/CTO for Signature Systems, "will allow our ever-growing customer base to seamlessly and easily harness the power of Card Market to help increase sales and revenue, enhance brand awareness and recognition, attract new customers and elevate retention, and average higher ticket rates."
With enhanced solutions that are designed to make gift card ordering and fulfillment simple, Card Market's intuitive and customized platform streamlines the entire process--regardless of scope or complexity.
“We are excited about our latest partnership with Signature Systems, Inc.," exclaimed Justin Hastings, President of Card Market. "We have been impressed with the technology they have developed through PDQ POS. This partnership gives our collective customers access to gift and loyalty card solutions that will allow them access to end-to-end ordering, distribution, and selling solutions.”
About Signature Systems (SSI)
With deep roots in food and beverage, Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.
Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting w/mobile app, natively integrated Delivery Toolkit mobile app, natively integrated custom online ordering, 3rd party delivery fulfillment, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at PDQpos.com and SSIpos.com, for all casino/hospitality-based restaurants, bars, and retail.
SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure.
About Card Market
Headquartered in Nolensville, Tennessee, Card Market is a gift card printing and fulfillment provider, serving restaurants, retailers, and other businesses in partnership with POS companies and resellers. Card Market offers a variety of products and services that facilitate a customer’s every gift card need—
from design to delivery and everything in between. Learn more at MyCardMarket.com.
