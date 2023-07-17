Solifi’s Director, Go-To-Market Strategy is highly commended within the AFC Rising Star Award 2023

Ivan Bagaliyski, Director, Go-To-Market Strategy, has been recognised for his contributions to the auto and asset finance sectors.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Ivan Bagaliyski, Director, Go-To-Market Strategy at Solifi, received the highly commended mention in the Rising Star category at the AFC Summer Awards 2023.

The Rising Star award celebrates an individual who has demonstrated their true passion for the auto and asset finance sectors, making an invaluable contribution through their ability and drive to excel and innovate the industry. Bagaliyski was one of 15 finalists, nominated because of his relentless commitment to leading the charge in enabling the asset finance industry to operationalise ESG into the day-to-day leasing workflow.

During Bagaliyski’s time in post, Solifi’s asset finance activity in Europe has tripled in comparison to the same period in 2022. Bagaliyski has also delivered an initial ESG industry evaluation with the objective of progressing towards a comprehensive ESG value proposition for the asset finance industry, and was a guest speaker at the Sustainable Finance Summit in Paris.

“Ivan has made a remarkable impact and contribution to our strategy in the time he has been with Solifi,” says David Hamilton, CEO at Solifi. “His commitment to Solifi and the asset finance industry has already proven to be valuable, and this recognition is testament to Ivan’s capabilities, which have clearly been noticed within the industry.”

The AFC Summer Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and acknowledge people and organisations who have committed to making change in the industry.



About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organisation delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.