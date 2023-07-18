Custom Computer Specialists Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of MSPs
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation
This recognition reflects our outstanding technical expertise and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and guidance to our clients”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS”) has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO Custom Computer Specialists
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name Custom Computer Specialists to the 2023 MSP 501.
“The CCS team is deeply honored to be recognized on the esteemed 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. This recognition reflects our outstanding technical expertise and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and guidance to our clients,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of Custom Computer Specialists. “This unwavering dedication enables our team to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to accomplish their goals and objectives”.
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners were recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in the public and private sectors. “The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”
About Custom
Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS”) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public- and private-sector clients. CCS provides technology solutions and services for IT infrastructure, software, managed services, IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they need to be. Founded in 1979, CCS’s knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of educational institutions (K-12 and Higher Ed), healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies across the Northeast.
With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, CCS has close to 500 employees across the Northeast. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS the numerous awards and distinctions: CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.
Media Contacts
Jeff O’Heir
Channel Futures Senior News Editor, MSP 501 Manager
Jeff.oheir@informa.com
Ginette Andre
Associate Marketer, VIP Relations
ginette.andre@informa.com
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn