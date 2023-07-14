Jing-Jin Electric selected Vultara as its product security manufacturing software provider

Jing-Jin Electric trusts Vultara's software and service on the production floor

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara, Inc., a leading automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Jing-Jin Electric (JJE) has selected Vultara as its product security manufacturing software provider.

In this contract, Vultara’s manufacturing software will manage all product security artifacts in JJE’s manufacturing facility and meet the OEM customer’s product security requirements on JJE’s production floor.

Gabriel Gallegos Lopez, Executive Director of JJE, stated, "For almost two years, Vultara has demonstrated their expertise in automotive cybersecurity and excellence in execution via delivering multiple successful projects. Manufacturing is JJE’s core business. To fulfill JJE’s quality commitment to our customers, we hold our suppliers to a high standard. Vultara has proved themselves a trustworthy partner to us."

Commenting on the business relationship with JJE, Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara, stated, "JJE has been a valuable customer and a respectful partner. Over the years we have experienced JJE’s operation efficiency and dedication to their product quality. Vultara truly appreciates JJE’s trust, which has extended from engineering to manufacturing. Vultara will continue to uphold our customer-first principle, and help JJE achieve bigger success in the automotive electrification market."

Vultara, Inc. is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides software solutions from concept design to manufacturing, and to post-production cybersecurity monitoring. Its flagship product, Vultara, is a SaaS tool that helps automotive companies comply to ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP29 R155 with ease.

Jing-Jin Electric(JJE) is a leading global technology supplier in electric drive systems. The Company develops cutting-edge solutions for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. JJE has a full suite of state-of-the-art technologies in electric motors, power electronics, transmissions, software and integrated electric drive (3-in-1) systems.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, JJE has engineering and manufacturing facilities in both China and the United States.