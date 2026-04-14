Vultara selected by TIER IV as Its Trusted TARA Platform to Strengthen Autonomous Driving Cybersecurity

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara has been selected by TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, as its platform to conduct Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) throughout the company. The adoption of Vultara will support TIER IV’s continued commitment to strengthening cybersecurity throughout their product lifecycle and ensuring compliance with global automotive cybersecurity standards.

TIER IV is dedicated to providing everyone open access to safe and secure autonomous driving technology. After a thorough selection and evaluation of many TARA tools, TIER IV determined Vultara’s product is the best fit. TIER IV aims to streamline threat modeling, automate risk assessment workflows, and enable stronger collaboration between product engineering and cybersecurity teams.

“Cybersecurity is a critical pillar of our product development strategy,” said Fumihito Ito, head of cybersecurity at TIER IV. “Selecting Vultara allows us to enhance productivity, standardize our TARA process, improve traceability, and accelerate our ability to identify and mitigate cyber risks early in development. It fits into TIER IV’s broader cybersecurity strategy, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe, secure, and resilient autonomous driving solutions.”

“We are delighted to work with TIER IV, a technology innovator,” said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara. “This collaboration is an important milestone in our expansion strategy in the Japanese market. We are inspired by TIER IV’s dedication in engineering automation and commitment in security and safety. We are excited to support TIER IV to achieve their goals.”

Vultara’s platform enables organizations to systematically manage product security risks.

● Identify threats, evaluate associated risks, and implement mitigation controls and requirements;

● Manage hardware and software BOMs and the associated vulnerabilities;

● Receive and manage threat intelligence, including cybersecurity information and cybersecurity events; and

● Manage a Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) in one platform, from process management to work product management.

Vultara is built to automate compliance for ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155, and CRA. With built-in automation, structured methodologies, and integration capabilities, the tool helps development teams perform scalable and repeatable cybersecurity risk assessments. For more information, please visit https://vultara.com.



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