3rd Annual Hereward Farms Lavender Festival - Celebrating the Beauty of Lavender + Giving Back to the Community
More than just a celebration of lavender, this festival has a heart for the local community.EAST GARAFRAXA, ON, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Hereward Farms Lavender Festival on Saturday, August 12, 2023. This family-friendly event promises a day of delightful experiences amidst the stunning blooming lavender and sunflower fields at Hereward Farms with over 6,000 lavender plants and over 200,000 sunflowers on their 150-acre property.
Our festival, more than just a celebration of lavender, has a heart for the local community. As part of our commitment to giving back, proceeds from the admission to the festival will go towards supporting the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County. Last year, thanks to our attendees' generosity, we raised nearly $5,000 for this vital organization and their programs, and this year, we aim to exceed that amount.
The Founder of Hereward Farms and event organizer, Julie Thurgood-Burnett, shared her excitement and motivation behind this special event. "Organizing the Lavender Festival each year allows us to celebrate the natural beauty of our farm, share the joy of lavender with our community, and contribute to a cause very close to our hearts. The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County provides vital resources and support to our community. Our goal is to surpass the nearly $5,000 we raised last year, bringing even more assistance and awareness to this incredible organization's work."
About 1 in 4 seniors age 85+ have been diagnosed with dementia, and in the next 15 years, the number of Canadians with dementia is expected to reach close to 1 million people. Every program in place is essential to assist with the growing demand for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.
This year's festival boasts an expanded program of activities designed to offer something for everyone. Come and enjoy a variety of food trucks providing delectable treats to keep your energy levels high throughout the day. There will also be live entertainment from some of our area's best-loved musicians, creating the perfect backdrop for a beautiful and relaxing day. In addition, an array of local artisans and vendors will be on-site, displaying a vast selection of handcrafted goods, from jewelry and clothing to home decor.
There will be plenty of opportunities for those who want to take a piece of the festival home with them. Visitors can immerse themselves in the "Pick Your Own Lavender' experience, harvest fresh lavender to create fragrant keepsakes and indulge in a myriad of lavender food and treats that will delight the senses. Grab a picnic with our "Nibbles + Sips" Charcuterie in our lavender fields and enjoy the calming scenery before you.
This year's unique feature is our family photo sessions in the breathtaking lavender fields, a perfect way to capture memorable moments amidst the stunning beauty of Hereward Farms as well as the newly added sunflower fields, which boast over 200,000 beautiful blooms.
We warmly invite all residents of Dufferin County and beyond to join us for this enchanting event. Enjoy the beautiful scenery, engage with the local community, and, most importantly, help us support a worthy cause.
For more information or to buy tickets about the 3rd Annual Hereward Farms Lavender Festival, please visit herewardfarm.com/lavender-festival
Let's come together for a day of lavender, sunflowers, love and community support!
About Hereward Farms
Hereward Farms is a family-owned and operated lavender farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario. We are committed to sustainable farming practices and to providing our visitors with a memorable and educational experience. Our lavender is used in a variety of products, including essential oils, candles, and body care items. If you're in search of a peaceful and picturesque day trip, consider visiting a lavender farm in Ontario. Not only will you be surrounded by fragrant lavender fields, but many farms also offer educational tours and a chance to purchase various lavender-based products. It's the perfect getaway for anyone looking to unwind and take in some beautiful scenery. In 2023, they recently added 200,000 sunflowers to their 150-acre property.
Our Lavender Lounge + Boutique and lavender fields are open seasonally for you to visit. We have over 6,000 lavender plants in our fields. We are just 20 minutes outside Orangeville and just over an hour from the GTA for that perfect weekend drive and experience. Discover your Ontario and what beautiful things we have to offer.
