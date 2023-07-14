Robust Fanless 5G Digital Signage Player Designed for Demanding Outdoor Environments
IBASE has released the SE-603-N outdoor digital signage player powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and supporting up to 64GB DDR4-3200 memory.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, 台灣, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a leading provider of industrial computers and digital signage players, has released the SE-603-N outdoor digital signage player. Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and supporting up to 64GB DDR4-3200 memory, the SE-603-N delivers high performance, reliability and security, and enables smooth 4K media playback on three independent displays.
The SE-603-N features various connectivity options such as M.2 E-Key (2230) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or capture card options and M.2 B-Key (3052) for 5G options. With Intel® processor integrated graphics, the player offers high-quality graphics content with HDMI 2.0, DVI-D, and DP (DP++) outputs for flexible display configurations.
Additionally, the compact player features TPM 2.0, vPro, and a watchdog timer to ensure maximum security and reliability. The fanless design enables silent operation, making it ideal for use in noise-sensitive environments. It can also operate in a wide-range temperatures from -20°C to 70°C, making it suitable for use in various rugged environments.
With built-in iSMART energy saving and Observer remote monitoring technologies, the SE-603-N offers power on/off scheduler, power resume and remote management functions. It also supports OOB (Out-of-Band), allowing users to flexibly manage devices remotely and maintain computers that cannot access the operating system over the network to reduce maintenance costs. PDPC functionality enables control of peripheral device power to restore the operation of external devices. The SE-603-N signage player is available now. For more information, please visit the IBASE website www.ibase.com.tw.
Alice Chen
IBASE Technology Inc.
+886 2 2655 7588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube