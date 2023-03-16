IBASE Wins Best in Show Award at Embedded World 2023
IBASE announced that its SI-624-AI Industrial AI Computer has won Embedded Computing Design’s prestigious Best in Show Award at Embedded World 2023.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taipei, Taiwan, March 16th, 2023 - IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a global leader in the manufacture of embedded computing solutions, announced that its SI-624-AI Industrial AI Computer has won Embedded Computing Design’s prestigious Best in Show Award in the Computer Boards & Systems category at Embedded World 2023.
“We are honored to receive this award, especially at a time when artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent after the ChatGPT turned out,” said Albert Lee, IBASE Senior Executive VP. “AI can now interpret natural language more accurately than ever before. AI-powered computers enable specific tasks by analyzing and recognizing huge amounts of data. There will be a growing demand for computers that can process data and run deep learning algorithms in real-time. The SI-624-AI will meet the trend of facilitating the development of AI technology.”
The rugged SI-624-AI leverages the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and can be integrated with advanced NVIDIA Ampere Architecture MXM graphics cards to perform multiple, simultaneous high-speed computations for deep learning implementations with improved accuracy and performance. The compact system meets the needs of high-performance AIoT applications in space-constrained harsh environments. It enables institutions to connect and communicate with their audiences by reliably delivering high-quality live video or AI analytics content with 4x display outputs and 5G/LTE/WiFi/BT capabilities. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
Alice Chen
IBASE Technology Inc.
0226557588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube