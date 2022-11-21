IBASE Received Two Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022
IBASE won the 2022 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA). Mr. C. S. Lin, Founder & Chairman of IBASE, was also awarded the Master Entrepreneur Award.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a global well-known manufacturer in industrial computers and embedded systems, won the 2022 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) announced last week. Mr. C. S. Lin, Founder & Chairman of IBASE, was also awarded the Master Entrepreneur Award. The award ceremony held at the Taipei Marriott Hotel, shared the glory with the award-winning enterprises and entrepreneurs in Taiwan.
The prestigious APEA is a regional award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence. APEA aims to band leading entrepreneurs and organizations across Asia to spur greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship, creating a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem which will then shape Asia to sustainable economic and social growth. Selected from over 200 nominees, the award recipients underwent a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent and 34 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were recognized. IBASE chairman, Mr. C. S. Lin, participated in the election for the first time and was chosen by the jury to win the "Master Entrepreneur Award". IBASE also won the "Corporate Excellence Award" with Manufacturing category for its strength in the field of industrial computers for more than 20 years.
“IBASE is a well-known company in design and manufacturing of industrial motherboards, embedded systems and network & communication computer systems. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan. It is our great honor for IBASE to receive the APEA awards. From the second year of its establishment in 2000, IBASE has maintained its profitability every year. It has gone through many challenges and is still standing firm. In addition to thanking all our colleagues in the company, we are also very grateful to all customers and suppliers for their strong support over the years, allowing us to gradually achieve the vision of a happy enterprise. In the future, IBASE will actively invest in environmental protection improvement, social responsibility, and corporate governance to become an outstanding enterprise with sustainable ESG development and create more value for society.” said C. S. Lin.
About IBASE
IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacture of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan that are certified with ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 standards. Current product offerings comprise x86- and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players, and network appliances for applications in the AIoT, automation, smart retail, transportation, networking, and medical sectors. We also provide ODM/JDM services, tailoring products to customers' requirements. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
IBASE is a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance that offers exclusive resources for AI, cloud, high performance computing, and other solution areas to help plan, build, and deliver more customer value. As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, IBASE works together with Intel and the ecosystem to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to our customers.
Contact Information:
IBASE Technology Inc.
11F, No. 3-1, Yuan Qu St., Nankang, Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C. (Nankang Software Park)
Tel: 886-2-26557588
Email: sales@ibase.com.tw
www.ibase.com.tw
Alice Chen
IBASE Technology Inc.
86226557588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn