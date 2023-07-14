Dental CAD/CAM Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dental CAD/CAM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dental CAD/CAM market forecast, the dental CAD/CAM market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 2.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global dental CAD/CAM industry is due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental CAD/CAM market share. Major dental CAD/CAM companies include Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Align Technology Inc., Institute Straumann AG, 3Shape AS, Danaher, Hexagon AB.

Dental CAD/CAM Market Segments
● By Type: In-Lab Systems, In-Office Systems
● By Component: Milling Machines, Dental Printers, Scanners, Software
● By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Milling CentersBy Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental computer-assisted design (CAD) /CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) refers to the software that allows dentists to complete complex restorations more quickly, effectively, and occasionally even more precisely. The dental CAD/CAM uses canning software, and 3D printing to digitally render, alter, and fabricate an object.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Dental CAD/CAM Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Dental CAD/CAM Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

