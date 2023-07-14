Astrologer Carrie Lever, Pen Author Khieri to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the field of Astrology is often misunderstood, often ridiculed in our Western culture. Carrie Lever has dedicated her life to changing this. She has recently been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who for her work to educate the public on the benefits astrology. This is the story of Carrie Lever.

Carrie Lever holds a Master’s in Counseling Psychology with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy. She is a trained therapist with The Philadelphia Child and Family Therapy Training Center under Dr. Marion Goldberg. She is certified level IV through the National Council for Geocosmic Research. She has spent years developing astrology as a therapeutic intervention.

“The Moon, and the Sun make geometric configurations every minute, hour, day and year,” observes Carrie.

“After being hard hit by life’s circumstances, I went into private practice as a financial astrologer,” recalls Carrie. “I’m 63. I’ve been an astrologer for over 40 years. I was a consulting astrologer from 1993-2012, I taught at the local college in Blue Bell, PA- “Astrology for Self Awareness” from 2000-2010, published and wrote political articles ahead of time from 1995-2012, and now I am the author of Break This Silence: an astrologer's duty to Warn of 9/11. Released earlier this year.”

“Growing up was tough, psychologically,” adds Carrie. “My siblings and I are what they term Third Culture Kids or Global Nomads. I moved every few years growing up, from country to country. To say I struggled to understand my place in the world is an understatement. Astrology has calmed me down and given me a foundation. It has become my grounding cord.”

If you are struggling today to understand your place in the world, who you are, what your purpose is, astrology is one more tool to add to the toolbox for mental well-being. The astrological birth chart can be a guide. We continually become more of who we are with the passage of life. Each decade offers us a lesson.

“Mental well-being takes WORK and a plan!” asserts Carrie. “I tell my kids, what’s in your toolbox when you are faced with failure? Life get tough. In 2021, The Center for Disease Control stated 4 in 10 students felt persistently sad or hopeless and one-third experienced poor mental health. CDC said in January of 2023 that in the ten years leading up to Covid, the youth were experiencing more hopelessness and persistent sadness, as well as suicidal ideation, 40% more. What preventive tools are we teaching these kids to avoid the pitfalls of depression and anxiety.”

“At 63, I'm here to give the argument that the ancient science of astrology offers more than the negative stereotype it gets,” adds Carrie. “Astrology offers all of us our own map given the birthdate, time and location. Astrology offers a grounding cord when life around us is uncertain. The planets don't change course. The planets don't lie, they don't turn and walk away. They are always there, circling in their own orb around us, around the Sun. We can note where they are, know where they've been and where they are going. They offer us a steady day and night from sunrise to sunset – an inner clock. From their consistency, astrologers have observed patterns and made notes and recorded history. “

“It’s very therapeutic,” notes Carrie. “I use it every day. It’s a living science and it speaks on many different levels simultaneously. It’s a language all its own. I am merely an interpreter of this language that is over 4000 years old.”

“Growing up in four different countries within Central and South America, and also learning three different languages is where my love of astrology comes from,” recalls Carrie. “Astrology is just another language. Not really meant to be interpreted my western way of thinking.”

“Astrology is valuable,” concludes Carrie. “I am an advocate for changing the negative way our world sees astrology. I am also an advocate for having more education regarding the astrological community. It’s a fascinating field with many benefits. Astrology works.”

