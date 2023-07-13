Three Byelections To Be Held on August 10

CANADA, July 13 - Released on July 13, 2023

Premier Scott Moe today called three byelections to fill the vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse.

All three byelections will be held on August 10. Voting Week will run from August 3 to 10, with polls open from 12 noon to 8 pm on August 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8, and from 9 am to 8 pm on August 10.

"Voters in these three constituencies will have a chance to decide which candidate will ensure Saskatchewan's strong growth continues and that it's growth that works for everyone," Moe said.

"I expect to see a strongly contested campaign by all parties and candidates."

