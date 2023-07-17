SpinifexIT’s Strato document software completes AWS Foundational Technical Review, joins the AWS Partner Network
SpinifexIT has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review for Strato, its document delivery platform for SAP SuccessFactors.
Meeting the stringent criteria for AWS certification helps distinguish Strato from other document delivery platforms as one that customers know they can trust.”VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinifexIT, the global developer and supplier of HXM and payroll solutions to organizations including Fortune 500 companies, has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for Strato, its innovative document delivery platform for SAP SuccessFactors. Now recognized as an AWS Qualified Software, this achievement marks a significant milestone for Strato, as it validates SpinifexIT’s unwavering commitment to achieving the highest standards and following best practices in software development, architecture, and security.
The AWS FTR, led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect, is a rigorous process that identifies and addresses potential risks relating to the solution’s security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. This thorough evaluation ensures that Strato meets the essential criteria for seamless operation in the cloud, providing additional protection for customers.
With this certification, Strato underlines its position as a secure, trusted, and reliable solution for companies of all sizes - and across all sectors - who require an employee document delivery platform for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Recruitment modules. SpinifexIT, Strato’s developer, becomes part of the highly regarded AWS Partner Network, a global community of partners that collaboratively leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and deliver exceptional customer offerings.
Commenting on this achievement, Product Chief Technology Officer for Strato, Gregory Tutt said, “Obtaining AWS FTR approval serves as a testament that SpInifexIT is committed to adopting industry best practices and standards in the development, architecture, and security of our Strato software. Our successful completion of the FTR for Strato exemplifies our strong commitment to adhering to AWS' Well-Architected Best Practices, solidifying our reputation and empowering us to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.
“Meeting the stringent criteria for AWS certification helps distinguish Strato from other document delivery platforms as one that customers know they can trust. We are excited about the opportunities this certification presents and look forward to leveraging the AWS ecosystem to provide even greater value to our customers.”
About Strato
SpinifexIT’s Strato is the only completely integrated Employee Document Delivery Platform for SAP SuccessFactors. Strato offers a more efficient way of creating, routing, signing, and storing HXM Documents by automating document generation and workflows to improve the employee experience. More information can be found at: https://spinifexit.com/discover-strato/
About AWS Certification
The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) enables organizations to identify and remediate risks in software or solutions. Whether software is delivered as a SaaS solution or deployed by customers, the FTR helps identify AWS Well-Architected Best Practices specific to an organization’s software or solution.
About SpinifexIT
SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, organisations can accomplish their SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence.
Whether businesses are just beginning their cloud HXM journey or have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’s innovative solutions will help guide them by driving Payroll and HR operational efficiency and automation, improving payroll processes, improving operational and transactional reporting, increasing data accuracy and anonymization, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting both migrations and new SAP SuccessFactors implementation projects.
SpinifexIT is an SAP partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.
