SpinifexIT and CodeBot for SAP SuccessFactors Partner to accelerate Cloud Migrations and Digital Transformation

The first end-to-end solution that accelerates HCM to HXM migrations while simultaneously enabling ongoing customer digital transformation.

This partnership will help our customers overcome many of the obstacles they face as they strive to reap the rewards of transitioning to the cloud.”
— Doug Harrison, CEO, SpinifexIT North America
VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinifexIT, a global leader in SAP SuccessFactors HR and payroll technology solutions that simplify cloud migrations and automate business processes, and CodeBot for SAP SuccessFactors, an SAP SuccessFactors configuration, testing, security, and governance platform that accelerates cloud transformations, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will provide the first comprehensive HCM to HXM migration solution for SAP SuccessFactors customers. This partnership will make the migration to Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll easier and more efficient for customers and their selected SI Partner.

The new partnership brings the unique strengths of both technology leaders to create an unmatched solution for optimizing and migrating both configuration and employee data from legacy HCM to Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll. The inclusion of the joint technology in cloud migration projects will improve planning and visibility, reduce project timelines, and mitigate transition risk.

SpinifexIT is dedicated to enhancing the user experience with SAP SuccessFactors HR and payroll solutions, whether you're using on-premise, hybrid, or cloud-based platforms. SpinifexIT technologies enhance customer satisfaction and maximize the return on your SAP SuccessFactors investment.

CodeBot for SAP SuccessFactors unlocks the untapped power of SAP SuccessFactors enabling customers to easily implement and maintain new functionality, including unique requirements. This ensures that previous investments in legacy functionality are not wasted and empowers businesses to evolve and transform.

“As CEO of SpinifexIT N.A., I am always on the lookout for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience," said Doug Harrison. "This partnership will help our customers overcome many of the obstacles they face as they strive to reap the rewards of transitioning to the cloud."

“No longer do SAP HCM customers need to hesitate on their critical cloud transformation journey,” said Richard Hauptle, CodeBot for SAP SuccessFactors CRO. “Organizations are challenged to improve continuously, and HR, IT, and Operations teams have been stretched thin. This partnership achieves fast and accurate cloud migrations by deploying automation that lives well beyond go-live. SAP customers enjoy the release of strategic capacity and are better positioned to address the ongoing process improvements desired by their internal customers.”

“CodeBot and SpinifexIT help us accelerate releases and simplify configuration administration. We appreciate the reduction in our ongoing manual efforts and the fact that we are now always up to date on functionality and documentation,” said Jeremy Amos, Flowers Foods. “It was very easy to do business with these two firms under this new partnership.”

