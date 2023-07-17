Christian Families Against Destructive Decisions Annual Conference Helps Families to Thrive in the Face of Change

Founder Apostle Tommy E. Quick 3rd Annual CFADD National Conference Speakers

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg, SC - Christian Families Against Destructive Decisions (CFADD), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to 'Making the Family Great Again,' announces its annual conference to be held from August 24-26, 2023, at the CFADD Headquarters, 150 Kensington Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

In a time when the traditional family structure faces significant challenges, CFADD is responding with an urgent call for unity and strength. The annual conference will focus on 'Navigating the Future: Helping Families Thrive in the Face of Change.'

"As an organization, we strive to restore and strengthen the family, a foundational building block of society," said a CFADD spokesperson. "Our mission revolves around promoting a Biblical Worldview and a God First Lifestyle. We firmly believe that a victory for the family unit is a victory for our children and future generations."

The annual conference provides a platform for like-minded individuals, families, churches, and ministry partners to connect, learn, and grow. Attendees will have access to a wealth of resources, training sessions, and networking events to empower them to effectively navigate and adapt to the rapid changes impacting today's families.

Esteemed plenary speakers and workshop presenters will share their expert insights, equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to help families thrive amidst change. These thought-provoking sessions promise to provide practical, actionable strategies for those committed to building strong, resilient families.

"We urge everyone who shares our mission to join us at this significant event," the spokesperson added. "Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of families across the nation."

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit www.cfadd.org/conference.

About Christian Families Against Destructive Decisions: CFADD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families by promoting a Biblical Worldview and a God First Lifestyle. Through resources, training, and networking events, CFADD empowers individuals, families, churches, and ministry partners to play an active role in 'Making the Family Great Again.'