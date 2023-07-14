From Code to BMX: Elbaite Web Developer Brings Competitive Spirit from the Crypto world to BMX

Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange is expanding its influence from the blockchain world to the world of competitive BMX.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite is making waves in the blockchain world and in the competitive realm of BMX. Full-stack web developer Gonzalo Bellanti showcased his skills in the prestigious FISE world series, a UCI-recognized event that brings together the best athletes from all BMX disciplines and extreme sports. Gonzalo achieved remarkable success during his European tour, securing a top 10 placement at France's Urban-Rural Ride and landing on the podium at Switzerland's exclusive Cycle Week festival.

Elbaite is renowned for its dynamic and forward-thinking company culture, having been awarded awarded “Great Place to Work” Certification earlier this year. The company firmly believes that happy and fulfilled employees are more likely to put 100% into their work. This attitude is mirrored by Bellanti, who credits a healthy work-life balance as the key to his success.

"BMX and programming complement each other well, the intense and agile training I do in the evening compliments the intense mental work that I do in the morning — it's good to give the mind a bit of a rest," Says Bellanti. His approach to BMX and coding reflects the spirit of innovation and forward-thinking that drives Elbaite's success in the crypto industry. "You need to look at things from different perspectives. In BMX, you don't just practice moves in isolation; you combine them and plan out what to practice, how to practice, and how to link them. It's much like coding — a lot of trial and error. Try, fail, correct, rinse, and repeat."

The Elbaite team believes Gonzalo's story is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and balance. It's a reminder that diverse interests can coexist, enrich our lives, and even complement each other in unexpected ways.

About Elbaite:

Elbaite is a self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that enables wallet to wallet crypto trading. This process is faster, more cost-effective, and more secure than traditional centralised crypto exchanges. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer service, Elbaite is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.