Core Banking Software Provider, FPS GOLD, Endorses RESULTS Technology
Endorsement will help community banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency.
With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we’re confident that our partnership with RESULTS Technology will open up new opportunities for growth and success for our client base.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FPS GOLD has announced the endorsement of RESULTS Technology to promote technology services specifically designed for banks. FPS GOLD offers core processing and eBanking software solutions designed for financial institutions across the United States and partners with vendors who support their mission to “help financial institutions compete, profit and thrive.”
— Matt De Visser, President and CEO of FPS GOLD
RESULTS Technology is a family-owned, Midwest company that specializes in providing IT infrastructure, compliance and cybersecurity services to the banking industry. The selection comes after a thorough vetting process. RESULTS was selected because of their FFIEC compliance expertise and their uncompromising dedication to keeping bank’s IT infrastructure safe.
"We’re thrilled to form a business partnership with RESULTS Technology. This will bring together the strengths and expertise of two great companies. With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we’re confident that our partnership with RESULTS Technology will open up new opportunities for growth and success for our client base," said Matt De Visser, President and CEO of FPS GOLD.
FPS GOLD continually researches promising new products and services. Each endorsed partner must meet stringent quality standards and provide services that help its customers compete, profit and thrive.
“This endorsement is a full-circle moment for us. Our founder, John French, was involved in the development of banking technology for decades. He loved everything about the community bank industry and would be so excited about this partnership,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology. “FPS GOLD’s distinguished track record of over 50 years of experience in community banking and their dedication to customer service make them a perfect partner for RESULTS.”
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is an award-winning provider of managed IT infrastructure, compliance & cybersecurity services to the community banking industry.
RESULTS Technology is owned by the John French family. John French was the former owner of Bankline, a bank service organization that provided data processing services to the banking industry in the 1980s. Bankline is now part of FIS.
In addition to the endorsement from FPS GOLD, RESULTS has also been endorsed by core providers Data Center, Inc (DCI) and Automated Systems, Inc. (ASI), and the Community Bankers Association of Kansas.
RESULTS regularly completes the SSAE18 SOC2 audit. This audit is the gold standard for the validation of a service organization’s operations and procedures.
About FPS GOLD
FPS GOLD offers core processing and eBanking software solutions designed for financial institutions across the United States. Headquartered in Provo, Utah, FPS GOLD has a distinguished track record with over 55 years of experience, cutting-edge products, and customer service with a personal touch.
Darla Liebl
RESULTS Technology, Inc.
+1 9139288300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn