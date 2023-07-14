Dr. Patricia O'Gorman welcomes Steven English to the Advisory Board of Horses Healing Hearts

Joining Horses Healing Hearts Advisory Board, Steven English will bring expertise, compassion, and dedication to helping children impacted by addiction.

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Patricia O’Gorman, Horses Healing Hearts Advisory Chair, welcomes Steven English as its newest member. A native New Englander residing in South Florida for over nine years, Mr. English brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to making a positive impact.

Joining HHH’s Advisory Board, Steven English will bring expertise, compassion, and dedication to helping children impacted by addiction. The organization uses equine-assisted therapy to provide healing, support, and mentorship, empowering children to break the cycle of addiction.

Mr. English has served as Treasurer for The Crossroads Club of Delray and The Rotary Club of Delray Beach for seven years. He also played a pivotal role as a Founding Member of the Board of The Friends of Delray and significantly contributed to Delray Beach for Sensible Government. Moreover, he served on the board of The Community Caring Center of Boynton Beach, which merged into Feeding South Florida.

O’Gorman shared, “We are grateful for Steven’s support. The relationships he has built through years of service, dedication, and integrity will enable HHH to do what it does best - deliver life-saving hope and help to children of parental addiction, who need us now more than ever.”

With degrees in International Business and Finance from Northeastern University, Steven English enjoyed a successful career in the financial services sector. His personal journey of overcoming addiction inspired him to help others transform their lives, evolving into his leadership roles serving in South Florida.

"I am honored to contribute to Horses Healing Hearts' vital work," said Steven English. "By combining the power of equine therapy with a compassionate environment, we can make a profound difference in the lives of these children.”

About Horses Healing Hearts: Horses Healing Hearts (HHH) is a South Florida-based nonprofit providing equine-assisted therapy to children impacted by addiction. Through a safe and nurturing environment and the healing power of horses, the organization helps children develop resilience, emotional strength, and life skills. HHH empowers children to break the cycle of addiction and build a foundation for a brighter future.

For more information about Horses Healing Hearts and their programs, please visit www.horseshealingheartsusa.org

