CryptoCFOs Announces Collaboration with Cryptio to Enhance Crypto Accounting Expertise

CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community

CryptoCFOs & Cryptio unite: combining educational platform and cutting-edge tech to guide accountants and finance professionals in Web3.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier tax and accounting community for professionals in the crypto industry, today announced its strategic partnership with Cryptio, an industry-leading back-office platform for crypto enterprises, institutions, and DAOs. This alliance focuses on creating educational material, fostering community engagement, and promoting the benefits of advanced back-office solutions within the crypto accounting sphere.

Cryptio's extensive integration with over 200 chains, exchanges, custodians, DeFi protocols, and general ledgers automates key financial processes, making it a valuable tool for crypto businesses and institutions. By joining forces with CryptoCFOs, Cryptio aims to educate the community on how to overcome the challenges of crypto accounting and financial reporting and help crypto organizations in achieving audit-readiness.

"Partnering with Cryptio enriches our mission to foster the best accounting and tax practices in the crypto landscape," said Taylor Zork, CEO of CryptoCFOs. "Cryptio's technological prowess complements our educational initiatives and our drive to create an engaging environment for our community members. With Cryptio, we can equip our members with advanced tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of Web3 finances more effectively."

The partnership will involve Cryptio contributing to the creation of educational content and engaging with the CryptoCFOs community via live discussions and exclusive content. This joint effort will enhance the resources available to CryptoCFOs members, giving them an in-depth understanding of the latest trends and technologies in crypto accounting as well as practical tips on how to streamline reconciliation processes.

"CryptoCFOs' commitment to educating and supporting finance professionals aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance financial auditability and transparency in the crypto space," said Antoine Scalia, CEO Cryptio. "We're excited to collaborate and share our expertise, playing an active role in this vibrant and knowledgeable community."

CryptoCFOs continues to be a pillar in the crypto tax and accounting community. The partnership with Cryptio further solidifies its dedication to empower finance professionals with the latest tools, knowledge, and resources, setting them up for success in the dynamic world of crypto and Web3.

About CryptoCFOs

Established in 2021, CryptoCFOs is an educational network and support platform for accountants, tax preparers, investors, and crypto industry professionals. It empowers members to grow their practices and establish themselves in the fast-paced world of crypto by providing access to CPE (Continuing Professional Education) best practices, mentorship, and a community of experts.

About Cryptio

Cryptio is the leading enterprise-grade accounting, tax, financial reporting, and audit preparation solution. It is a complete back-office platform that delivers financial integrity and accountability for businesses in crypto. Its platform allows users to transform on-chain crypto activity (including DeFi & NFTs) into auditable records for accounting, reporting, treasury, and tax filings.

