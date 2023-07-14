Transformers In an Area That Transforms Lima, Peru: From the “Transformers” Movie to Transformations of Spirit
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (July 13, 2023 — Lima, Peru) — The much-awaited film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, premiered last month. If you’re a fan, you likely know that the film was shot in Cusco, just short flight from the capital city of Lima, Peru. Lima is usually the beginning of an incredible adventure for many travelers as it is the gateway to the wonders that lie beyond it in Peru including Cusco and the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, the Amazon, and more. There are numerous tour operators and excursions offered to these areas and endless possibilities.
Many of the film’s staff stayed in Lima, at The Country Club Hotel, a popular base for bucket list trips like Machu Picchu and Cusco as well. Country Club Lima Hotel offers a taste of luxury in an ideal part of this picturesque city in perfect juxtaposition to the rugged adventure travel that lies ahead. From Country Club to roughing it, this is the perfect plan for a Peru visit to tackle that Bucket List.
Transformative Food
Country Club Lima’s Executive Chef Danny Rojas and his team from Perroquet Restaurant have just launched a new menu that will now be available to teach guests how to prepare several varieties of their emblematic Peruvian dish, ceviche.
A new addition now includes La Panadería del Country, which is arguably one of Lima’s favorite bakeries offering artisanal coffees, a variety of bright enticing baked goods (for holiday festivities and more) and a light daytime menu available on its terrace, making it an instant local favorite.
Transformative Art
The hotel features pieces of art from the Pedro de Osma Foundation, which owns one of the greatest collections in the country. Paintings and mirrors with gold leaf frames, colonial canvases, carved cabinets and trunks with pictorial motifs, consoles, chandeliers, and the history contained in all of these items infuse the environment with a unique and unmistakably Peruvian history and spirit.
Transformative Healing
Take a break to let the energy of the water take away the stress in the Yaku Spa. Acupuncture, hot stone therapy, hydrotherapy, and shiatsu are just some of the treatments offered, as well as practical services such as facials and hairdressing.
Transformative Pets? Sure.
Studies have shown that cuddling a dog lowers blood pressure and has other medicinal and spiritual benefits. The Country Club Lima Hotel offers the option to all its guests to reserve a Dog-Friendly Suite so that guests can enjoy their stay to the fullest, accompanied by their best bud. In addition, a kit for their pets will be available to guests who reserve this suite at the time of check-in. The kit includes a bed or pillow, a special food and water dish, toy, waste bags and pet-safe wipes.
The Dog-Friendly Suites have a private internal garden so that the pet can play and be more comfortable inside its guardian's room.
About Country Club Lima Hotel, www.countryclublimahotel.com
Each of the Country Club Lima Hotel’s corners and corridors hides a legend, a story, a mystery. The hotel is located at Av Los Eucaliptos 590 in San Isidro. Staying here means being part of Lima’s history: cosmopolitan, historic, unique. It is a storied icon that keeps transforming itself, preserving in its nooks and crannies visits of celebrities and countless social gatherings here in one of the most exclusive areas of the capital.
The recent remodeling by Francisco López Bustos further enhanced all of the hotel’s main spaces while honoring and preserving its notable architectural elements from the early twentieth century. In all of its 83 rooms and suites, including the coveted Golf View Suite, strong stimulating visuals were recently introduced with bright statement headboards with motifs from the rich Peruvian past. The Pedro de Osma Museum, created with the legacy of a philanthropist and collector of the same name, has donated 300 unique pieces to the Country Club Lima Hotel, making it a memorable destination for day visits, drinks and meals if not overnight stays. Other services and amenities include: banquet and convention rooms with a capacity for 800 people; Yaku Spa offering massage, facials, Andean therapies, solarium and hairdresser; Peruvian silver jewelry and fine alpaca clothing stores; and a full-service business center.
