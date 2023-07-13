Closure Scheduled on S.D. Highway 19 Near Humboldt

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Work is scheduled for Interstate 90 at exit 379 (Humboldt) on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 7 a.m. Work includes setting girders for the new Interstate bridge over S.D. Highway 19.

Highway 19 will be closed under I-90 to allow for the work to be performed. The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The work to construct the new bridge at exit 379 will continue through the summer. During the summer months traffic on Highway 19 will be reduced to a single lane with stop signs temporarily installed at each end of the closure. Traffic will be required to alternate traveling through the work zone.

The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

This work is part of the larger project to replace the westbound lanes of I-90 near Hartford and Humboldt. Find more information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

