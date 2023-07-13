Submit Release
Rutland police announce funeral arrangements for fallen Officer Jessica Ebbighausen

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

RUTLAND, Vermont (Thursday, July 13, 2023) — On behalf of the Rutland City Police Department, the Vermont State Police is sharing the following information about the funeral for Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed in a vehicle crash with a fleeing suspect last week.

 

The public will have two opportunities next week to pay their respects to Officer Ebbighausen, who was hired as a patrol officer with the Rutland City Police Department on May 25, 2023:

 

  • Monday, July 17: A walk-through for law enforcement and first responders will take place at 4 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center, 134 Community Dr. Members of the public will be admitted immediately after the emergency services walk-through, and doors will remain open until 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday, July 18: Officer Ebbighausen’s funeral will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. at the University Pavilion at Vermont State University, Castleton Campus, located at 360 South St. in Castleton.

 

 

Police officers and Honor Guard units from throughout the state and across the country are expected to attend.

 

Parking will be available on-site at both venues, but carpooling is strongly encouraged. Seating for the funeral is expected to be extremely limited, and inclement weather is in the forecast, so members of the public who wish to pay their respects are encouraged to consider attending the Monday walk-through instead.

 

