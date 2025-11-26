St. Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A40010605
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 Between 0915 hours and 1320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, West Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile
JUVENILE: Olivia Champagne
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/26/2025, at approximately 1325 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a runaway juvenile on US Route 5 in the town of Burke, VT. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne (14) left her residence without permission on 11/26/2025 between approximately 0915 hours and 1320 hours. A clothing description of what Champagne is wearing is currently unavailable. A photo of Champagne is attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111
