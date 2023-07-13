Intermittent closures of U.S. 218 near Floyd on Monday and Tuesday nights, July 17, and July 18

Posted on: July 13, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – July 13, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 18, U.S. 218, and Floyd County Road T-44 near Floyd from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, July 17, and July 18, you need to be aware of intermittent road closures on U.S. 218 near Floyd that may slow down your trip (see map)

Construction crews need to place bridge beams above U.S. 218. Each beam will require closing the roadway for up to 30 minutes. Crews intend to place four beams on Monday night and three beams on Tuesday night.

Road closures that could affect your trip include:

Southbound U.S. 218

You will wait in line to be allowed through the work zone after the bridge beam has been safely placed or you may travel around the work zone using Floyd County Road B-33.

Northbound Floyd County Road T-44

Will be closed until all beams are placed.

East and Westbound U.S. 18

You will not be allowed to turn northbound on to US 218 to go to Floyd while beams are being placed. You will need to continue eastbound or westbound through the intersection.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]