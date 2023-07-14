Garage Door Noise Reduced by 60% With New Technology
Best Garage Door Company servicing Pierce, King & Snohomish Counties now provides innovative sound reduction solutions for new and existing garage doors.
Unique sound deadening vibration pads are strategically installed to various hardware elements throughout the garage door, reducing noise by 60%”EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family owned and operated, Best Garage Door Company servicing Pierce, King & Snohomish Counties provides innovative sound reduction solutions for new and existing garage doors. This unique approach now provides homeowners with quiet functionality for both garage doors and garage door openers. This method is almost unheard of in this industry, setting their company apart from the rest.
The loud nuisance of garage doors opening and closing has been an accepted reality for most homeowners. This no longer needs to be the case. Unique sound deadening vibration pads are strategically installed to various hardware elements throughout the garage door, reducing noise by 60%. This solution impacts more areas than one might initially think. It’s particularly beneficial when the garage is located below or adjacent to living quarters such as a bedroom or living room. A loud garage door can be troublesome for homeowners who have late night arrivals or challenging work schedules, while also having the potential to disrupt the sleep schedules of young children.
With affordable housing becoming more scarce, especially in urban areas like Seattle in Washington state, homeowners and builders are erecting homes in closer proximity than ever before. This means that a loud garage door, especially one that is malfunctioning, can be very frustrating for neighbors. This new approach to garage door repair and installation goes a long way toward being a good neighbor.
The pads also provide extra protection for the mechanics of a garage door, increasing longevity and reducing the need for constant maintenance and repairs. They also create less strain on the entire system and are a preventative measure to keep one of the most important access points to a home in good condition. A loud and compromised garage door can attract unsavory people who target homes for theft. A garage typically houses some of the most expensive possessions a homeowner has and commonly provides direct access to the rest of the home and the person or family living there. Servicing and repairing this entry point is key to offering safety and peace of mind, it is not an area to ignore or put-off.
Best Garage Door Company also provides three “Systems” which offer long-term service for existing and new garage doors. These warranty systems cover roughly 70,000 to 100,000 open & close cycles. Adding the Sound Reduction Solution upgrade to these system packages greatly enhances this service. The model allows for a one-time investment, eliminating unexpected and expensive repair bills over the course of twenty to forty years. Extending the life of a garage door and all its working systems is in any homeowner’s best interest due to the expense of replacement.
With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Best Garage Door Company offers 24/7 service to those in the Seattle, Tacoma, and Snohomish area. Their services include brand new garage door installation, emergency service, and ongoing maintenance. For more information about this sound reduction solution or System in Place service options, please visit bestgaragedoorcompany.com or call the customer support team at: (425) 320-5149.
