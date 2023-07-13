Old Trapper Founding Partner of SlamBall League

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Smoked Meat Brand Official Beef Jerky of 2023 SlamBall Season

As Founding Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the 2023 season, we look forward to connecting with SlamBall fans and fueling the fire of champions with bold flavors and protein-packed goodness.” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announced that they are the Founding Partner and Official Beef Jerky of SlamBall League: Series 6. Throughout the 2023 season, Old Trapper product, messaging, and signage will be incorporated on broadcast, digital, and social media platforms of SlamBall on ESPN.

The partnership begins on Opening Night, as SlamBall relaunches live from Las Vegas on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. EDT. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to air more than 60 hours of live SlamBall programming across five weekends, culminating August 15-17 with the SlamBall League Playoffs and SlamBall League Championship Game. All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

As Founding Partner of SlamBall League: Series 6, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the Official Beef Jerky in broadcast deliverables. This includes TV visible signs during the 96 games at Cox Pavilion and 60 hours on the ESPN ecosystem. Old Trapper will also be featured on the starting lineups of each game. Old Trapper signage will appear on five minutes of LED rotations per game and on four 30-second spots per broadcast. Old Trapper will have product placement on the SlamBall broadcast desk and in post-game player interviews. For digital and social integrations, Old Trapper’s logo will be permanently integrated into SlamBallLeague.com. The company will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor of Dunk of the Summer, which will be featured on Instagram and voted on by fans.

“We are very excited to announce the start of our partnership with SlamBall League,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “As Founding Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the 2023 season, we look forward to connecting with SlamBall fans and fueling the fire of champions with bold flavors and protein-packed goodness. Just as SlamBall combines high-flying acrobatics with raw power, Old Trapper Beef Jerky complements the grit and determination of these athletes, delivering hearty sustenance to fuel their relentless pursuit of greatness.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

About SlamBall

Launched originally in 1999 by founders Mason Gordon and Mike Tollin, SlamBall is a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment property with a rich history of success in the United States and in markets around the world. It is a compelling hybrid combination of the best elements of basketball, football and hockey, infused with the essence of a video game come to life. The new, enhanced league is set for relaunch in the summer of 2023. Amid the current resurgence of interest in alternate sports, the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall has garnered more than 200 million views on social media, offering a powerful foundation of fandom for the sport’s revival. Follow along at https://slamballleague.com/