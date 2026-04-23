Old Trapper Celebrates Spring Sports with Mountain West Sponsorship Across Baseball, Softball, and Track & Field

Fan-favorite “Lucky Row” activation returns across multiple championship events

From softball and baseball to track & field, these events showcase incredible talent and energy. We’re excited to engage with fans throughout the season and be part of the Mountain West championships” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced its continued partnership with the Mountain West Conference as part of its spring sports sponsorships, supporting the 2026 Mountain West Softball, Baseball, and Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Through this expanded presence, Old Trapper will bring its signature fan engagement and premium beef jerky to student-athletes and fans across multiple championship events.

The 2026 Mountain West Softball Championship will take place May 6–9 in Reno, Nevada, followed by the Mountain West Baseball Championship in Mesa, Arizona from May 21–24. Old Trapper will also support the 2026 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 14-16 in Clovis, California, further extending its presence across one of the conference’s most competitive spring sports seasons.

Across all three championships, Old Trapper will activate its popular “Lucky Row” promotion, surprising select fans with Old Trapper beef jerky throughout each event. In addition to “Lucky Row,” Old Trapper will maintain an in-venue presence with branding, reinforcing its connection to collegiate athletics and the passionate fan communities that define Mountain West sports.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with the Mountain West across its spring sports championships,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “From softball and baseball to track & field, these events showcase incredible talent and energy. We’re excited to engage with fans throughout the season and be part of the championship atmosphere with our Lucky Row activation and beef jerky.”

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ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper offers a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

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