Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC Awarded NGA’s GEO-SPI B IDIQ Contract Valued at $900 Million

LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC (T&H), a leading provider of Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) services and solutions, announced today that the firm had been selected as a prime contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) GEOINT Enterprise Operations Service and Solutions Program with Industry, Core Mission Operations (GEO-SPI B) contract.

GEO-SPI B is a seven-year, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle valued up to $900 million and focused on delivering trusted geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) to NGA and other DoD/intelligence community (IC) customers. The duration of the contract is for seven years through 2030.

Under the GEO-SPI B contract, T&H’s elite GEOINT professionals, world-class team of large and small businesses, and market-leading technology solution providers will deliver unrivaled results encompassing the tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination (TCPED) functions that serve as the foundation of GEOINT, coupled with innovative solutions, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). T&H will leverage its extensive NGA and IC experience and successes on large and complex programs such as MACSS, JGASS, and CISSC to ensure the success of GEO-SPI B and delight each customer that the firm earns the opportunity to support.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as an awardee of GEO-SPI B, and our executives, managers, and GEOINT scientists, analysts, and technologists will deliver exemplary services and solutions to achieve NGA’s goals and objectives,” stated Rodney Thomas, T&H’s CEO. “Receiving this contract award, coupled with our current NGA GEO-SPI A subcontract, a 7-year, $500 million IDIQ contract via CACI, Inc., demonstrates our exceptional value and commitment to NGA, the Intelligence Community, and DoD. As an Army Veteran, I am very proud of the GEOINT solutions we deliver to support the Warfighter and our Nation.”

Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC, a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) and small disadvantaged business (SDB) with an impeccable track record for delighting our customers delivers unsurpassed geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), information technology, and management consulting solutions for the DoD/Intelligence Community, Federal Civilian Government, and State and Local Government agencies. Our values, People, Integrity, Quality, and Fun, coupled with our team of highly skilled, experienced, and friendly professionals, are the foundation for our success. Learn more about our services and solutions at www.thcllc.com.

Contact Information: Rodney Thomas, CEO, rodney.thomas@thcllc.com