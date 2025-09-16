Kimberly Prescott, President of Prescott HR, Named One of The Daily Record’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs

Kimberly Prescott

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Record has named Kimberly Prescott, President of Prescott HR, Inc., one of Maryland’s 2025 Most Admired CEOs.

This prestigious award recognizes talented business CEOs, higher education leaders, and nonprofit executive directors throughout the state whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. Honorees are selected by a panel of judges based on professional accomplishments, community service, and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members, and community leaders.

This recognition reflects Kimberly’s dedication to leading with integrity, empowering her team, and making a significant impact across the region. She has built Prescott HR with a steadfast commitment to excellence and authenticity, guided by her visionary “Unintimidated HR” approach. Her work ensures that organizations of all sizes have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of Maryland leaders,” said Prescott. “This award is a reflection of the entire Prescott HR team's dedication to our mission. We believe that by making HR approachable and strategic, we can empower businesses and build strong, healthy workplace cultures that allow companies to flourish.”

Kimberly’s leadership is rooted not only in business growth but also in her passionate advocacy for small businesses, support for leadership development, and commitment to building positive workplace environments.

“The 2025 Most Admired CEOs are extraordinary leaders. They have impressive resumes, work to lead their companies to success and are truly admired by their peers, teams and in the community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “They help to grow the next generation of leaders in Maryland by empowering those who work for them, those they work with on community boards and through mentoring. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these outstanding CEOs.”

The 2025 Most Admired CEOs will be honored at a celebration on November 3 at the Hilton BWI, 1739 West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

Prescott HR is a human resources consulting firm dedicated to providing organizations with practical, strategic, and "Unintimidated HR" solutions. Led by President Kimberly Prescott, the firm specializes in helping businesses navigate complex HR challenges, build strong workplace cultures, and develop effective leadership. Prescott HR equips clients with the tools and expertise needed to manage their workforce confidently and foster an environment where both the business and its people can succeed.

