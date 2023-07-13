David Bailey - Chairman of The Board, invenioLSI

READING , UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI appoints David Bailey as Chairman of the Board. David will sit on the Board along with CEO Nader Tirandazi, Vice Chairman Arun Bala, CFO Steve Coxhead, and Investment Director Alex Snodgrass to help spearhead the company’s growth initiatives. Working alongside management, David’s goals will be to increase company value, innovation, and profitability. He will work with the greater invenioLSI team so that our company continues to succeed and provide value to our customers and stakeholders within a positive cultural environment that will facilitate personal growth alongside company success.

With over 22 years of management consultant and operating experience followed by another 14 years of advising Professional Services and IT Services organizations on growth strategies and how to implement them, David brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique outside perspective that will benefit invenioLSI by creating key strategic drivers and a solid value creation plan.

About invenioLSI

The largest independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at www.invenioLSI.com.