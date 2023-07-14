Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Newtown Square, PA-based May Insurance Services
Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Newtown Square, PA-based May Insurance ServicesPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, New Jersey, has acquired May Insurance Services, Inc. of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed.
John May, President of May Insurance Services, stated, “We are excited to bring May Insurance Services to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome May Insurance Services,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “John and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the Philadelphia metro area.”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
email us here