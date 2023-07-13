North American SAF Conference & Expo Announces Agenda and Upcoming Speaker Lineup
EINPresswire.com/ -- SAF Magazine and the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) announced the preliminary agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo taking place August 29-30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.
This is the first annual North American SAF Conference & Expo, which will be held in collaboration with CAAFI. Since 2006, CAAFI has sought to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels.
“We are excited to have CAAFI involved in this year’s conference,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “They have been instrumental in helping shape parts of the agenda and ensuring the content is in alignment with the U.S. government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap, which lays out the current state and future research, analysis, commercial and policy needs to reach the SAF goals of three billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. ”
The program contains two full days of content across multiple different industry topics, including:
• Why Sustainable Aviation Fuels Are Critically Important for Producers and Airlines
• A Conversation with Technology Developers about SAF Innovation and the Coming Build-Out
• The Keys to Successfully Deploying SAF Production in Corn Country
• Reviewing Cutting Edge Technologies Aimed at Commercial-Scale SAF Production
• Strategies for Ensuring Feedstock Availability and Alignment with Federal Production Credit Requirements
"There was an overwhelming number of abstracts submitted for the conference," says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. "The agenda is robust, expansive and allows attendees to learn from some of the industry's top thought leaders."
The conference begins Tuesday, August 29th at 7:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.
To view the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo agenda.
About SAF Magazine
SAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Our online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.
SAF Flyer is a bi-weekly newsletter covering industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and feature stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry.
About BBI International:
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo —the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
About CAAFI
Since 2006, the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) has sought to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels. CAAFI is a coalition of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants and U.S. government agencies. Together these stakeholders are leading the development and deployment of alternative jet fuels for commercial aviation.
CAAFI’s goal is to promote the development of alternative jet fuel options that offer equivalent safety and favorable costs compared with petroleum-based jet fuel, while offering environmental improvement and energy supply security for aviation.
Marla DeFoe
This is the first annual North American SAF Conference & Expo, which will be held in collaboration with CAAFI. Since 2006, CAAFI has sought to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels.
“We are excited to have CAAFI involved in this year’s conference,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “They have been instrumental in helping shape parts of the agenda and ensuring the content is in alignment with the U.S. government’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge Roadmap, which lays out the current state and future research, analysis, commercial and policy needs to reach the SAF goals of three billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. ”
The program contains two full days of content across multiple different industry topics, including:
• Why Sustainable Aviation Fuels Are Critically Important for Producers and Airlines
• A Conversation with Technology Developers about SAF Innovation and the Coming Build-Out
• The Keys to Successfully Deploying SAF Production in Corn Country
• Reviewing Cutting Edge Technologies Aimed at Commercial-Scale SAF Production
• Strategies for Ensuring Feedstock Availability and Alignment with Federal Production Credit Requirements
"There was an overwhelming number of abstracts submitted for the conference," says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. "The agenda is robust, expansive and allows attendees to learn from some of the industry's top thought leaders."
The conference begins Tuesday, August 29th at 7:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.
To view the online agenda for the North American SAF Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo agenda.
About SAF Magazine
SAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Our online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of SAF production with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market.
SAF Flyer is a bi-weekly newsletter covering industry policies, news, and technologies that support SAF research, feasibility and production, and feature stories on the current and ongoing efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions as it relates to the aviation industry.
About BBI International:
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo —the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
About CAAFI
Since 2006, the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) has sought to enhance energy security and environmental sustainability for aviation through the use of alternative jet fuels. CAAFI is a coalition of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants and U.S. government agencies. Together these stakeholders are leading the development and deployment of alternative jet fuels for commercial aviation.
CAAFI’s goal is to promote the development of alternative jet fuel options that offer equivalent safety and favorable costs compared with petroleum-based jet fuel, while offering environmental improvement and energy supply security for aviation.
Marla DeFoe
BBI International
+1 701-746-8385
email us here