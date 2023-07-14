New York, Luxury Interior Designer Lori Miller is announcing her newest Designer Showhouse Collaboration
or the past 24 years, the Hampton Designer Showhouse has been the showcase for some of America’s premier design talent and has raised over $2M for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
LGC Interiors commitment to a well designed space should be an invitation to luxury that offers a personalized experience into the world of design that is as unique as our client’s themselves.
Lori's vibrant personality and her design firm’s holistic approach to interior design have led her success in the world of interior design.
LGC Interiors, 2023 Bathroom & Mud Room at the Hampton’s Designer Showhouse features a sophisticated yet playful design.
This year's highly acclaimed Hampton Designer Showhouse will be Lori Miller's design firm LGC Interiors' third year as a featured designer.
Lori Miller, President and principal designer, LGC Interiors commented, “I am thrilled to be participating in the Hamptons Designer Showhouse for the third year. The benefits that this showhouse and its program offer our beneficiary and the community is extremely rewarding. I feel so honored and fortunate to be able to design a beautiful Bathroom & Mud Room for Hampton’s guests to enjoy.”
LGC Interiors, 2023 Bathroom & Mud Room at the Hampton’s Designer Showhouse features a playful design with an extravagant chandelier from Vaughan Design. The shower tile features a fun contrasting pattern from Nemo Tile and the fixtures and fittings are Kohler.
“LGC Interiors is dedicated to creating spaces that are luxurious yet livable. We are not just designers, we’re storytellers. Weaving a narrative of old world charm, and modern luxury into every space we touch.’ Lori commented, "It's in our commitment to creating a well-designed space that should be a personalized invitation into the world of design that is as unique as our client’s themselves."
Lori's vibrant personality and her design firm’s holistic approach to interior design have led to her being featured on national radio shows, multiple news and media outlets, and as a speaker at national trade shows and conferences as well as being a sought-after designer at numerous designer showhouses. Specializing in both residential and commercial design Lori’s diverse design background and decades-long career has led to her success in the world of interior design and in creating livable spaces defined only by the people who inhabit them.
At last year’s 2022 Hampton Designer Showhouse, Lori designed an outdoor living space with a “French Countryside in The Hamptons” theme that welcomed guests onto a brick terrace with furnishings from Ligne Roset and lighting by Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights. Lori’s Hamptons Showhouse 2019 design centered around imbuing a “luxurious lifestyle”, as Lori feels that “a well-designed space should be an invitation to luxury.”
The Hampton Designer Showhouse will kick off and celebrate their 2023 Designers alongside guests and the media at a special Preview Party on Saturday, July 22 from 6:00 - 8:30 PM. and remain Open for Public Tours beginning Sunday, July 23, through Monday, September 4, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm daily.
About Interior Designer, Lori Miller, President and principal designer, LGC Interiors.
Living proof that boundless energy can rock virtually any arena, Lori Miller has spent over two decades creating livable spaces defined only by the people who inhabit them.
A lifelong interest in Psychology compelled Miller to pursue a Master's in Mental Health Counseling, followed by extensive professional work in the field. She was one of the first HIV Counselors in New York, served as Director of the Crime Victims Program for the Queens District Attorney, and ran the Psychiatric Units at Rikers Island Correctional Center – all before embarking on a career that would unite her passions for personal well-being and functional design with the inception of LGC Interiors in 2000. Over two decades later, LGC Interiors has honed a reputation for creating livable spaces that fuse old-world charm with modern luxury.
Lori's vibrant personality and holistic approach to interior design have led to her being featured on numerous radio shows, multiple news and print outlets, and as a speaker at national trade shows and conferences. She has also been named one of Long Island's Top Ten Designers. Along with Ted Santos, Lori hosts "The Creative Alchemist," a popular podcast geared toward helping small businesses thrive. For more info and to experience Lori Miller’s work visit her website: https://www.lgcinteriordesign.com/ and follower her @LGC.InteriorDesign
About Hampton Design Showhouse
The Hampton Designer Showhouse is presented by HC&G (Hamptons Cottages & Gardens) the presenting sponsor and proceeds from the event benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the beneficiary of proceeds raised by the event will go to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The Hampton Design Showhouse opens for ticketed tours on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and will be open on select days from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM. The final day of tours is Sunday, September 3, 2023.
“We are very excited to work with Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc. again on the annual Hampton Designer Showhouse,” states Robert Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. “This iconic project has truly become the design event of the season in the Hamptons – and we couldn’t be more pleased to have it back in full swing in 2023.” The 2023 Hampton Designer Showhouse, with renowned designers, Jamie Drake and Alexa Hampton serving as the Honorary Design Chairs, will feature the work of top interior designers from the Hamptons, New York City, and nationwide.
2023 Designers
Antonio Deloatch Design & Interiors
Cami Weinstein Designs
Ciuffo Cabinetry
Danielle Rose Design Co.
Delrose Design Group
Elissa Grayer Design
Garland Sullivan Design
In Plus, Inc.
Melanie Roy Design
Michelle Gerson Interiors
Mikel Welch Interiors & Lifestyle
NEA Studio
Oxford Exchange Design
Sarah Regan Interiors
Sea Green Designs
Susanne Kelley Design
SPONSORS
Plumbing: @kohler
Outdoor lighting: @bevolo
Countertops and surfaces: @cosentinousa | @silestonebycosentino
Lighting: @vaughandesigns
Window Treatments: @hunterdouglas
Painting/Wallcovering: @badillapainters
Appliances: @jennair
Retail: @pcrichardandson
Wallcoverings: @fromentaldesign
Real Estate for Cavallo Building: @douglaselliman | @tomcavallo
Furnishings: @leeindustries
Furnishings: @fourhandsfurniture
Outdoor Furnishings: @dedon_official
Tile: @nemotile
Closet Systems: @caclosets
Event Social Media Channels @hamptondesignershowhouse, @cottagesgardens, @cavallobuilding, and @stonybookshh
Editorial Feature runs in the October issue of Hamptons Cottages & Gardens; Feature will run in both the Hamptons C&G and New York C&G editions. For any PR outreach contact: Stacey Farrar-Hermes, Co-Founder HERON Brand Design
917.324.6004 | @heronbranddesign
