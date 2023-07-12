American Samoa’s Finafinau

Finafinau is a non-profit organization that promotes youth leadership in environmental advocacy and climate action. Founded in 2017 by Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka and a team of passionate community members, Finafinau has been making significant strides in raising awareness about environmental issues and inspiring positive change in American Samoa. Their mission is aligned with sustainable tourism principles and practices, as they envision a future where young people actively contribute to environmental conservation and spearhead initiatives for a sustainable world.

At the heart of Finafinau’s mission is creating awareness about pressing environmental issues. They focus on local concerns and aim to instill a sense of responsibility in the community, particularly among the youth. Through workshops, community service events, and mentorship programs, Finafinau equips young individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make a positive impact.

Finafinau’s activities include coastal and watershed clean-ups, tree-planting initiatives, and the popular Meal with a Mentor Program, all of which promote sustainable practices and contribute to the preservation of the environment. Their notable project involves the restoration of the Pala Lagoon area, where Finafinau volunteers work diligently to clean up the area and plant trees, restoring its natural beauty.

In addition to raising awareness and encouraging “green” habits, Finafinau is committed to nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders. They promote youth leadership and emphasize the significance of STEM-related careers, empowering young individuals to become catalysts for community change. By equipping youths with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle environmental challenges, Finafinau inspires them to take active roles in promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Finafinau serves as a shining example of a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth leadership for environmental advocacy and climate action. Their unwavering commitment and community engagement have enabled them to raise awareness about local environmental issues and inspire positive change. With their continued efforts, Finafinau is paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future in American Samoa and beyond, aligning with sustainable tourism principles and practices.

Photo Credit: Finafinau