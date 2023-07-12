Recovery and Reopening in American Samoa

American Samoa slowly joined its neighboring island counties in fully opening its borders after more than a two-year COVID-19-induced slumber. In the late 2019’s, with the onslaught of measles in hereby islands and then the global sweep of COVID, this US territory was one of the first island counties to fully close its borders, stranding hundreds of residents abroad and many visitors who were forced to remain on the island. In January, of this year, American Samoa completely opened its borders to family, friends, and visitors to the islands by air and ocean.

American Samoa boasts one of the best natural deep harbors in the region and visitors entering into the territory, in this fashion, can attest to the breathtaking entrance into the tranquil US territory, with its majestical mountains strategically placed blending the colours of what visitors and residents describe as paradise.

This small archipelago consists of seven (7) islands, five of which are inhabited, Tutuila, Aunu’u, the three Manu’a islands of Ta’u, Ofu and Olosega. Rose Atoll is a marine sanctuary and Swains Island’s residents have moved to Tutuila.

With a living and thriving culture, the residents proudly enjoy the rich and vibrant traditions which are part of their daily lives. The cultural practices are kept alive as the people who migrate to foreign lands, continue to practice the cultural traditions, language, dress, arts, etc. and it is passed down to their children. The slow pace lifestyle of these islanders coupled with the strong cultural dictates allows visitors to explore and enjoy a unique experience.

There are over 70 villages and each village has its own governing ‘matai’ (chief) hierarchy and protocols. There are three branches of government, the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch, and the Judicial Branch. Patterned similarly to the US government, the Samoan chiefs also are very much involved in different levels of governance in the territory.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the only US soil, south of the equator and meet a heart-warming people whose hospitality is second to none.

Photo Credit: American Samoa Visitors Bureau