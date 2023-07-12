American Samoa focuses on promotional efforts and capacity building

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, American Samoa found itself as one of the last Pacific Island Countries to fully reopen its borders. However, as 2023 unfolded, the territory took significant steps towards recovery, reconnecting with the world, and reviving its tourism industry.

Reconnecting with the Cruise Market at Seatrade

The reopening set the stage for the territory to reconnect with the global travel community. Demonstrating its commitment to promoting the destination, the American Samoan Visitor Bureau participated in the prestigious 2023 Sea Trade Cruise Global Expo held in Florida, USA.

This event provided an invaluable opportunity for American Samoa to learn from neighbouring Pacific nations, forge new connections, and showcase its unique attractions on a global platform. ASVB team members actively engaged with peers from the South Pacific Village, fostering collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Gearing up for hospitality training to support industry recovery

In recognizing the need to equip local hospitality professionals with the necessary skills and be on par with the rapid changes in the tourism industry, the ASVB, in collaboration with the American Samoa Community College, are organising a hospitality training program. Commenced on the 5th of July, these training sessions offered two courses: Basic Hospitality Management and Customer Service Application. By investing in capacity building, the aim is to elevate the tourism industry’s service standards and ensure a memorable experience for all patrons.

Regional collaboration, knowledge sharing for sector resilience and sustainable tourism

In an effort to forge a more resilient and sustainable tourism industry post-pandemic for American Samoa, the ASVB also took part in regional workshops organised by the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in Fiji. The ASVB was represented by two staff members. These workshops served as a platform for knowledge sharing, where the American Samoa representatives gained insights into the strategies employed by other islands. Moreover, the ASVB became acquainted with regional frameworks, resilience partnerships and sustainable tourism standards which have been jointly developed by SPTO and its Member Countries. The team also benefitted from the hands-on digital training, photography and videography training.

American Samoa’s journey to recovery was marred by the aftermath of a measles outbreak in November 2019, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown in March 2020. The impact was far-reaching, with no tourists allowed to visit the territory, public gatherings banned, non-essential businesses closed, and schools limited to remote learning.

However, through collaborative efforts between the American Samoa Government, the CDC, and both public and private sectors, the territory cautiously proceeded, minimizing the number of cases and gradually charting a path toward recovery.

Photo Credit: American Samoa Visitors Bureau