Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Appoints Gregory Underwood as New Director of Front Office

Gregory brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the position

Nadi, Fiji – 8th July 2023 – Gregory Underwood has been named as the new Director of Front Office at Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa. Gregory will lead all Front Office operations while ensuring the hotel provides outstanding service to guests.

“Gregory’s passion for service and creating outstanding guest experiences, along with his extensive operations knowledge, makes him the perfect fit to lead the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Front Office team.” said Carey Osborne, cluster general manager, Hilton Fiji.

Gregory brings with him extensive local and international experience, with a focus on Front Office and Rooms operations. Prior to joining Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa, Gregory was the Resort Manager for Castaway Island Resort and has several years of operations experience working for brands such as the Outrigger and Marriott both in Fiji and abroad.

Gregory Underwood, said, “I am honored to join the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa team and am looking forward to welcoming guests to the resort and ensuring their stay is nothing short of amazing.”

